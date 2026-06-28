Employers replace entry-level roles with AI as MBA hiring rises
AI is now handling a lot of the work that used to go to recent graduates: think coding, data entry, and customer support.
About one-third of employers have swapped out some entry-level roles for AI, especially in consulting, finance, and accounting.
Still, there's good news: more companies plan to hire MBA and business master's graduates in 2026 compared to last year.
Employers value communication teamwork leadership adaptability
Employers say they care less about just technical know-how these days.
What really stands out? Communication, teamwork, leadership, and being able to adapt as things change at work.
Professionalism (like being reliable and respectful) is also getting more important.
If you can combine solid workplace etiquette with smart use of AI tools, you're exactly who companies want right now.