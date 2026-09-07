Empower India builds sustainable AI data centers amid ₹10,372cr IndiAI
Business
Empower India is jumping into the country's booming AI scene, boosted by the government's massive ₹10,372 crore IndiAI Mission.
With growing GPU deployment and robust investments in computing capacity, data infrastructure, and AI applications, the company is focusing on building energy-efficient data centers and smart cooling systems to handle all that AI power, while keeping things sustainable.
Empower India ₹37.38cr revenue ₹1.49cr profit
Its eco-friendly approach seems to be paying off: Empower India's revenue shot up nearly 41% to ₹37.38 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2026, and net profit climbed to ₹1.49 crore.
It's clear they're not just chasing tech trends: they're making sure digital growth stays planet-friendly too.