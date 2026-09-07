Empower India shares hit 5% circuit amid IndiaAI mission tie-in
Empower India's shares just hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹1.93 after the company announced it is going all in on sustainable digital infrastructure to back India's booming AI scene.
This move ties into the massive ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission announced in 2024, which is pouring resources into supercharging the country's computing power and data capabilities.
IndiaAI mission onboarded over 38,000 GPUs
IndiaAI Mission is quickly ramping up tech (think over 38,000 GPUs already onboarded, with another 20,000 on the way) to accelerate the AI ecosystem through investments in computing capacity, data infrastructure, and AI applications.
With data center capacity set to nearly quadruple by 2029, Empower India wants to ride this wave by focusing on energy-efficient solutions built for heavy-duty AI workloads.
The company hopes its strategy will help shape a smarter digital future for India.