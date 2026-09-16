Empower India to fully acquire Valiance Engineers in 100% swap
Empower India is set to fully acquire Valiance Engineers in a 100% share swap (no cash involved).
This means Mark AB Capital, which owned most of Valiance, will now get shares in Empower India.
The deal makes Valiance a full part of Empower India and boosts its reach in tech and infrastructure.
Valiance Engineers supports Empower's infrastructure strategy
Valiance brings experience from real estate to oil and gas, plus a U.S.-based engineering arm.
This fits right into Empower India's plans to grow into sustainable digital infrastructure, high-density data center builds, and energy-transition projects driven by AI and enterprise digitalisation.
As Managing Director Rajesh Chavan put it, it represents a disciplined, value-accretive milestone in Empower India's roadmap, and notably, they pulled this off without taking on extra debt.