'Empowering MSMEs': ET Make in India SME Summit returns to Lucknow

Attendees got practical insights—from Sarveshwar Shukla spotlighting government support schemes to IDBI's Manoj Kumar talking cluster financing for Kanpur leather businesses. New India Assurance's Gurinder Singh pointed out that only 15% of MSMEs have insurance—highlighting a big gap. Panels also explored how programs like ODOP and IIM Lucknow incubation can help build future-ready enterprises.

Why does it matter?

The summit tackled real issues like finance gaps, compliance headaches, and lack of insurance for MSMEs.

There was also focus on supporting women entrepreneurs through initiatives like Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women.

The goal: more jobs and stronger economic growth across India—starting with small businesses that power local communities.