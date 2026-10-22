eMudhra exits global SSL/TLS certificate business after 8 certificates affected

If you're impacted, eMudhra promises free replacement certificates through its partners and has already been revoking the affected CAs within 14 hours to keep things secure.

Since this segment was only about 1% of its revenue and with some large entities issuing SSL/TLS certificates free of charge, eMudhra will now double down on its core services like digital signatures and enterprise solutions.

Existing commitments to browser root programs and browser support during the transition stay unchanged.