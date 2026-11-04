eMudhra exits TLS, revokes certificates after incident impacted 1% revenue

After the security incident, eMudhra decided to exit the TLS market entirely and double down on its core services like eSign and digital signatures.

It has brought in KPMG for an independent review of what happened.

Even with major browser makers like Google, Apple, and Microsoft dropping support for their certificates, eMudhra still reported a 23.4% jump in income in the first six months of FY27, showing it is not letting setbacks slow it down.