eMudhra exits TLS, revokes certificates after incident impacted 1% revenue
Business
Digital security firm eMudhra took a hit last month after a security incident impacted around 1% of its revenue.
It revoked the affected certificates (luckily, no customer data was compromised).
To keep things secure, the company made sure its main systems stayed safe.
eMudhra posts 23.4% revenue jump
After the security incident, eMudhra decided to exit the TLS market entirely and double down on its core services like eSign and digital signatures.
It has brought in KPMG for an independent review of what happened.
Even with major browser makers like Google, Apple, and Microsoft dropping support for their certificates, eMudhra still reported a 23.4% jump in income in the first six months of FY27, showing it is not letting setbacks slow it down.