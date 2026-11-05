eMudhra Q2 profit climbs 26.3% to 33.4cr on enterprise solutions
Digital security company eMudhra just posted a strong Q2, with net profit up 26.3% to ₹33.4 crore and total income climbing 19.6% to ₹209.3 crore compared with last year.
The boost comes mainly from its Enterprise Solutions segment and steady growth in international markets.
Exits SSL/TLS, refocuses on digital signatures
66% of the company's revenue now makes up two-thirds of the company's revenue, thanks to a 36% surge this quarter.
International business is equally important, also contributing about 66% of revenue.
After a recent website security incident, eMudhra has decided to exit the SSL/TLS certificate business (which was only about 1% of global revenue) and will double down on its main digital signature products and new-age tech like post-quantum cryptography, showing they're serious about staying ahead in digital security.