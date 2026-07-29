Encore AI raises $30 million for interaction mining voice agents

With over 40 enterprise clients (mostly banks and financial firms) and revenue growing five times since it raised its seed round less than 18 months ago, Encore is now eyeing the US market.

The new funding, backed by investors like Team8 and even some of their own clients, will go toward expanding in the United States and bringing on more large financial institutions.

As Ginzburg puts it, building on real conversations gives them an edge over giants like Salesforce.