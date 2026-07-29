Encore AI raises $30 million for interaction mining voice agents
Encore AI has raised $30 million to boost its AI voice agents that help companies handle customer service and sales.
Founded in 2022 by Dvir Ginzburg, Encore stands out by using "interaction mining": basically, it learns from real calls, emails, and texts to figure out what actually works when talking to customers.
Encore AI eyes US market expansion
With over 40 enterprise clients (mostly banks and financial firms) and revenue growing five times since it raised its seed round less than 18 months ago, Encore is now eyeing the US market.
The new funding, backed by investors like Team8 and even some of their own clients, will go toward expanding in the United States and bringing on more large financial institutions.
As Ginzburg puts it, building on real conversations gives them an edge over giants like Salesforce.