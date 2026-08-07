Encube Ethicals founder Mehul Shah buys Juhu apartment for ₹106.52cr
Business
Mehul Shah, founder of Encube Ethicals, just bought a massive apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹106.52 crore.
The deal was registered July 31, 2026, and the place sits on the 10th floor of Lodha Avalon Tower A with 9,862.88 square feet of space, pretty much mansion vibes in the sky.
Purchase preceded Encube Ethicals's ₹3,000cr IPO
Shah's purchase happened before his company filed a ₹3,000 crore IPO proposal with SEBI.
The apartment cost approximately ₹1.08 lakh per square foot and includes five parking spots.
It's also part of Mumbai's booming luxury property scene: sales for homes above ₹10 crore hit record highs this year, and the city saw a huge jump in high-end housing deals compared to last year.