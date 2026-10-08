Energy price rise lifts Eurozone yields amid monetary policy expectations
Business
Eurozone government bond yields climbed on Thursday, as higher energy prices reinforced expectations of stricter monetary policy soon.
Countries with bigger debts, like France and Italy, saw their borrowing costs rise even faster.
France's 10-year yield is now close to a 24-year high, partly due to its budget deficit topping 5% of GDP.
Investors watch ECB for rate hints
Germany's bonds also saw a small bump since people see them as safer during market drama.
US bond yields nudged global markets too.
Now, everyone's watching the European Central Bank for hints about future interest rates, especially as oil prices climb and inflation worries stick around.