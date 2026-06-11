Enforcement Directorate arrests Naresh Kumar over alleged ₹645cr siphon

ED says ₹1.20cr into Kumar accounts

According to the ED, Kumar got ₹1.20 crore straight into his and his family's accounts.

The scam used shell companies like Swastik Desh Project to move money around, with more cash reportedly handed over in person.

Vikram Wadhwa was named as one of the main accused, and shell entities such as RS Traders and Capco Fintech Services were said to have received embezzled funds.

Some of the stolen money ended up with jewelers for cash transactions that were then distributed to other officials.

The ED is still tracking where it all went.