Enforcement Directorate attaches 48 PACL properties worth 567.45cr, total 30,235.21cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 48 more properties, worth about ₹567.45 crore, in a major crackdown on the PACL scam.

This pushes the total value of assets attached in India and abroad to about ₹30,235.21 crore.

These properties are located in Pune, Mumbai, and Raigad.

The action follows Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charges against 33 people who allegedly ran an investment scheme that tricked lakhs of investors across India by promising farmland deals and collected over ₹48,000 crore.