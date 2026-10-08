Enforcement Directorate attaches 48 PACL properties worth 567.45cr, total 30,235.21cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 48 more properties, worth about ₹567.45 crore, in a major crackdown on the PACL scam.
This pushes the total value of assets attached in India and abroad to about ₹30,235.21 crore.
These properties are located in Pune, Mumbai, and Raigad.
The action follows Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charges against 33 people who allegedly ran an investment scheme that tricked lakhs of investors across India by promising farmland deals and collected over ₹48,000 crore.
Prateek Kumar NBW issued April 2025
Prateek Kumar, his son Ansh, and companies like Beaming Infradevelopers and Greenfield Estates are linked to the newly attached properties.
Prateek has been under the ED's radar since 2022 and there's even a non-bailable warrant out for him since April 2025.
The latest move is part of ongoing efforts to recover money from one of India's biggest financial scams.