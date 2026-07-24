Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹1,906cr tied to Gameskraft Technologies shareholders' families
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just froze ₹1,906 crore worth of assets from Gameskraft Technologies under money laundering charges.
This includes everything from bank and fixed deposits to mutual funds, shares, a farmhouse, and other properties tied to the company's shareholders and their families.
ED's total seizures reach ₹2,401cr
ED says Gameskraft ran real money gaming platforms like RummyCulture and RummyPrime that pulled in around three crore players primarily across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
The agency claims the company encouraged wagering with bonuses and free tournaments.
With this latest move, total seized assets in the case now stand at ₹2,401 crore.