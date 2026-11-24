Enforcement Directorate provisionally attaches ₹556.72cr properties after ₹5,422cr scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth ₹556.72 crore, including in Mumbai, after uncovering a huge investment scam.
From 2008 to 2017, Royal Twinkle Star Club Limited (RTSCL), Citrus Check Inns Limited (CCIL), and their associated entities allegedly lured people with promises of big returns on holiday memberships and investment plans, but ended up cheating investors out of ₹5,422 crore.
ED alleges unregistered collective investment schemes
Out of all the money collected, only ₹3,430 crore was given back to investors, while agents allegedly got paid ₹3,077 crore in commissions.
About ₹1,723 crore was shuffled around as loans to related companies.
The ED says these firms ran illegal collective investment schemes without obtaining the requisite registration with SEBI, basically breaking rules meant to protect regular people from getting scammed.