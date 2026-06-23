Engie plans €4bn investment in India aiming 5GW by 2030

Engie to upgrade turbines, hold projects

Engie is also proposing to upgrade old wind turbines for better efficiency in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, shifting from selling assets quickly to holding onto projects longer as it grows.

For sourcing, the company buys solar modules from Indian makers and batteries from China, using its global network to keep costs low.

Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager, India of Engie says this approach keeps prices competitive and helps speed up the worldwide switch to renewables for better energy security and economic growth.