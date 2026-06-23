Engie plans €4bn investment in India aiming 5GW by 2030
Engie, a major French energy player, is planning to pump €4 billion (about ₹43,000 crore) into India's renewable scene by 2030.
The goal? To ramp up its clean energy capacity from 1.1 GW to 5 GW, adding at least 1 GW every year, with a significant portion funded with rupee loans.
They're focusing on solar power, battery storage systems (BESS), and hybrid setups that mix both technologies.
Engie to upgrade turbines, hold projects
Engie is also proposing to upgrade old wind turbines for better efficiency in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, shifting from selling assets quickly to holding onto projects longer as it grows.
For sourcing, the company buys solar modules from Indian makers and batteries from China, using its global network to keep costs low.
Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager, India of Engie says this approach keeps prices competitive and helps speed up the worldwide switch to renewables for better energy security and economic growth.