Engie to invest €3 billion in India to expand renewables
Business
French energy company Engie is putting €3 billion into India by 2030 to ramp up its renewable energy game, from 2 GW to 7 GW.
This big push means more renewable projects and battery storage, and even emerging opportunities in data centers across the country.
Engie applies for GIFT City treasury
Engie's rolling out a mix of debt and equity for this investment and applying to establish a treasury operation at GIFT City in Gujarat.
They're also focusing on building strong in-house teams for engineering and maintenance so projects actually get done right.
While grid issues and land access are tough hurdles, Engie thinks combining solar with battery storage is the smart way forward, and it fits perfectly with India's clean energy goals.