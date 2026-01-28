Engineering exporters to government: Fix GST refund issues, boost MSMEs
Business
India's top engineering exporters want the government to fix GST refund delays that are tying up their money, just as engineering exports reached record highs.
EEPC India, which represents a large base of engineering manufacturers, over 60% of whom are MSMEs, is asking for a quick 90% refund on blocked funds and other tax tweaks.
Why should you care?
These changes could help small manufacturers stay competitive and invest in upgrades like rooftop solar (which they want fully depreciated for tax savings).
With exports dipping and global trade still shaky, faster refunds and fairer taxes could keep jobs safe and businesses growing—especially for young entrepreneurs eyeing the export market.