Engineering exporters to government: Fix GST refund issues, boost MSMEs Business Jan 28, 2026

India's top engineering exporters want the government to fix GST refund delays that are tying up their money, just as engineering exports reached record highs.

EEPC India, which represents a large base of engineering manufacturers, over 60% of whom are MSMEs, is asking for a quick 90% refund on blocked funds and other tax tweaks.