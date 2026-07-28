Enrique Lores: PayPal open to Stripe $53.4B offer, $60.50 low
Business
PayPal is open to Stripe's $53.4 billion acquisition offer, but thinks the price, $60.50 per share, is too low.
CEO Enrique Lores said they'll seriously consider any deal that gives shareholders better value, especially since PayPal's been performing well and rolling out new strategies.
PayPal Q2 beat, Cantor values $70
PayPal just beat expectations in Q2 2026, posting $1.38 earnings per share and $8.68 billion in revenue, both higher than forecasts.
With a solid $1.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow and ongoing cost-cutting moves like AI upgrades and platform simplification,
a Cantor analysis values PayPal at closer to $70 per share, not just what Stripe is offering or its current price around $58.