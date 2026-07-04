Enterprises shift AI focus to profit with $1.14B HCLTech deal
AI isn't just about cool tech anymore: it's about making real money.
Companies are now more interested in how AI can cut costs and boost profits, not just show off smart features.
HCLTech landing a $1.14 billion deal to run AI-powered operations for a Fortune Global 50 company until 2031 is proof that big business wants results.
Forward deployed engineers scale AI adoption
This move marks a change from small test projects to using AI for core business needs, much like what happened with the internet and cloud computing.
As companies scale up, they're hiring people called Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), people who blend tech skills with business know-how to make AI actually work on the ground.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp summed it up: businesses want affordable models that get the job done.
India could become a global hub for this talent, helping drive the next wave of AI adoption worldwide.