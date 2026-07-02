EPF contributions above ₹15,000 become voluntary for employees and employers
Business
Big update for salaried folks: If your basic pay is above ₹15,000 a month, contributions on wages above that ceiling are now voluntary for both you and your employer.
This shift means more flexibility in how you manage your money instead of being locked into mandatory deductions.
Government caps EPF at wage ceiling
The government has also capped EPF contributions at its set wage ceiling, making things simpler for payroll.
Plus, employers can now put in extra toward your Pension Fund if certain conditions are met (good news if you're eyeing better retirement benefits).
Overall, these changes give both employees and companies more control over savings and compliance.