When is your PF withdrawal tax-free?
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme is a retirement savings plan for salaried employees in India. However, many people have misconceptions about the tax implications of withdrawing money from their EPF accounts. Suvarna Mishra, HR Director at Pluxee India, clarified that just because no tax is deducted during an EPF withdrawal doesn't mean the amount is automatically tax-free.
Tax clarification
TDS v/s final tax liability
Mishra emphasized the importance of understanding the difference between TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and actual tax liability before making any withdrawal.
She said, "TDS is only a mechanism to collect tax, while the final tax liability is determined when the employee files their income tax return."
This distinction is critical for employees to avoid any confusion regarding their EPF withdrawals.
Tax exemption
When are EPF withdrawals tax-free?
Mishra clarified that EPF withdrawals are generally tax-free if an employee has completed five years or more of continuous service.
She also said that continuous service isn't restricted to a single employer.
If an employee changes jobs and transfers their EPF balance instead of withdrawing it, the previous service period is counted toward this five-year rule for tax-exempt withdrawals.
Tax factors
Factors determining if an EPF withdrawal is taxable
Mishra highlighted three factors that determine whether an EPF withdrawal is taxable.
These include the length of continuous service (less than five years usually makes it taxable), the amount withdrawn (₹50,000 threshold decides TDS deduction on early withdrawals), and the reason for withdrawal (certain circumstances are treated favorably despite shorter service).
Withdrawal regulations
What if the withdrawal amount is less than ₹50,000?
For withdrawals made before five years, if the amount is less than ₹50,000, no TDS is deducted. But this doesn't automatically make the withdrawal tax-free.
If the amount exceeds ₹50,000 and PAN has been provided, TDS is deducted at 10%. If PAN isn't provided, a higher TDS rate may apply.
Mishra stressed that "TDS should never be confused with the final tax payable."
Exemptions
Genuine circumstances may lead to tax-free withdrawals
Not all withdrawals before five years are taxable.
Mishra noted that the law provides relief in cases where employment ends due to circumstances beyond an employee's control, such as termination due to ill health or closure of the employer's business.
These genuine circumstances could lead to a tax-free withdrawal even if the service period is less than five years.
Tax treatment
Tax treatment of a taxable EPF withdrawal
Mishra explained that when an EPF withdrawal is taxable, different components are taxed under different heads of income.
Employer's contributions and interest earned on them are usually taxed as salary income. However, interest earned on the employee's own contribution is taxed under "Income from Other Sources."
Any tax deduction claimed earlier on employee contributions may also be considered while determining the tax treatment of the withdrawal.