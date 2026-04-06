EPFO 3.0 allows up-to half PF withdrawals via ATM UPI

Auto settlement enables ₹5L instant claims

The new system also speeds up claim processing with an auto-settlement feature and bumps the instant claim limit to ₹5 lakh.

All you need is an active UAN, a verified mobile number, and KYC done (think Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details).

Thanks to EPFO's partnership with 32 banks, transfers will be faster, making it way easier for members to access their funds when they need them.