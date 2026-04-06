EPFO 3.0 allows up-to half PF withdrawals via ATM UPI
Business
Big update for salaried folks: EPFO 3.0 is coming by mid-2026, letting you withdraw up to half your Provident Fund balance straight from ATMs or via UPI.
No more paperwork or standing in line at branches; getting your money just got a lot simpler.
Auto settlement enables ₹5L instant claims
The new system also speeds up claim processing with an auto-settlement feature and bumps the instant claim limit to ₹5 lakh.
All you need is an active UAN, a verified mobile number, and KYC done (think Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details).
Thanks to EPFO's partnership with 32 banks, transfers will be faster, making it way easier for members to access their funds when they need them.