EPFO allows full PF withdrawal in special cases without reason
Business
EPFO just rolled out a big change: now you can pull out your entire provident fund (PF) balance if you're facing certain special circumstances, like your workplace shutting down for months, legal issues with dismissal, or major medical treatments.
No need to give a reason or jump through hoops; this move is meant to make things simpler and cut down on rejected claims.
EPFO allows up-to-75% PF document-free
Even if you're not dealing with those special cases, EPFO has relaxed the rules.
You can now withdraw up to 75% of your PF without submitting any documents.
It's all about making access to your savings quicker and less stressful when emergencies hit.