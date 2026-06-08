EPFO allows full PF withdrawal in special cases without reason Business Jun 08, 2026

EPFO just rolled out a big change: now you can pull out your entire provident fund (PF) balance if you're facing certain special circumstances, like your workplace shutting down for months, legal issues with dismissal, or major medical treatments.

No need to give a reason or jump through hoops; this move is meant to make things simpler and cut down on rejected claims.