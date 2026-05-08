EPFO allows up to 50% PF withdrawals via UPI, ATMs
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Big update from EPFO: soon, you'll be able to withdraw your PF money using ATMs and UPI (no more waiting around for paperwork or office visits).
This new feature is part of the EPFO 3.0 push to make things quicker and easier, letting you access up to 50% of your PF balance right from your phone or an ATM.
UAN and KYC required for withdrawals
You'll get a dedicated ATM card linked to your PF account, but you'll need an active UAN and updated KYC details (like Aadhaar and PAN) to use it.
EPFO is also speeding up claims (in 2025-26, 71.11% of advance claims were processed through auto mode within 3 days).
The goal? Make managing your own money way simpler and hassle-free for everyone.