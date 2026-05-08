EPFO allows up to 50% PF withdrawals via UPI, ATMs Business May 08, 2026

Big update from EPFO: soon, you'll be able to withdraw your PF money using ATMs and UPI (no more waiting around for paperwork or office visits).

This new feature is part of the EPFO 3.0 push to make things quicker and easier, letting you access up to 50% of your PF balance right from your phone or an ATM.