EPFO approves PF reforms: 10% floor and 2 month access
Big update from EPFO: withdrawing money from your Provident Fund just got simpler.
Now, the approved proposal would reduce the minimum balance requirement to 10% of your balance, down from 25%, for a partial withdrawal, and if you leave your job, the approved proposal would let you access your full PF after just two months instead of waiting a whole year.
Plus, a proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan for retiring members would offer steady income.
Faster access, retirement growth risk
These changes mean quicker access to cash when you really need it, no more waiting forever or taking expensive loans.
But keep in mind that dipping into your PF early could slow down how much it grows for retirement.
The new plan for retirees also helps them manage their savings better with regular payouts and ongoing returns.