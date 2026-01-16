EPFO brings doorstep help for pensioners

EPFO just rolled out a free doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners. Postmen/daksevaks and IPPB personnel will visit pensioners' homes, do Aadhaar-based face or fingerprint checks, and instantly generate a one-year-valid DLC—no tech skills needed.

How to get this service Pensioners (or their families) just need to call IPPB at 033-22029000. Staff will confirm if the DLC is due and match details before initiating the DLC generation.

EPFO will pay IPPB charges only for successful DLC submissions, and cases where the pensioner has passed away are reported back to EPFO.

Why this matters The main goal is to clear long-pending DLCs, starting with cases where the DLC is due.

This move especially helps older folks who can't travel or don't use smartphones—making life a bit easier for them.