EPFO brings doorstep help for pensioners
EPFO just rolled out a free doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners.
Postmen/daksevaks and IPPB personnel will visit pensioners' homes, do Aadhaar-based face or fingerprint checks, and instantly generate a one-year-valid DLC—no tech skills needed.
How to get this service
Pensioners (or their families) just need to call IPPB at 033-22029000. Staff will confirm if the DLC is due and match details before initiating the DLC generation.
EPFO will pay IPPB charges only for successful DLC submissions, and cases where the pensioner has passed away are reported back to EPFO.
Why this matters
The main goal is to clear long-pending DLCs, starting with cases where the DLC is due.
This move especially helps older folks who can't travel or don't use smartphones—making life a bit easier for them.
What's new here?
This is an additional option alongside older methods like visiting banks or using an app.
Under the doorstep service, EPS pensioners whose DLC is due or about to be due can get their DLC done at home—reducing the need to visit banks or use apps.
It's all about making things simpler and more accessible.