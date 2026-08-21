EPFO clarifies interest on inoperative EPF accounts until age 58
Business
EPFO just cleared up how interest works on inoperative EPF accounts:
If you retire before 55, your EPF money keeps earning interest until you hit 58.
After that, the account is marked "inoperative" (no more interest), but your money stays safe.
EPFO urges linking EPF to UAN
Once you leave your job, employer contributions stop, but your savings still grow with interest till age 58.
EPFO recommends linking all old EPF accounts to your current UAN to keep things smooth and avoid any hassles accessing your cash, especially if you've switched jobs or retired early.