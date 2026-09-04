EPFO confirms EPF balances earn interest until age 58

Your EPF account only becomes "inoperative" in specific cases, like no deposits for three years after retirement, moving abroad for good, or the account holder's passing.

Even then, the money can still be claimed by you or your family.

If you switch jobs and your new employer is under EPF, your Universal Account Number (UAN) stays active so balances transfer smoothly.

Also worth noting: interest rules for EPF are different from those for the Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS), which has its own criteria.