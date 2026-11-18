EPFO considers partial retirement fund withdrawal at November 19 meeting
Thinking about your future funds?
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering a rule change that might let you take out just part of your retirement money, instead of the whole amount at once.
This move aims to give more flexibility to how you handle your savings.
The Central Board of Trustees will talk it over on November 19, 2026.
Early EPF rules and pension talks
Right now, if you retire before 55, you can grab 75% of your EPF balance straight away, but you'll need to stay unemployed for one year to get the rest.
Full pension kicks in at age 58 under the Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS).
There's also talk about raising the minimum monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, so some bigger changes could be on the horizon for future retirees.