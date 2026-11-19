EPFO considers phased withdrawals to let retirees keep earning interest
EPFO is thinking about letting people withdraw their retirement savings in smaller, regular amounts, like monthly or yearly payments, instead of taking it all at once.
This means retirees could keep earning interest on what's left in their account.
The idea is up for discussion with the central board, led by Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and could help 6.3 lakh (about 630,000) potential beneficiaries in the initial phase.
Gig and unorganized workers can self-contribute
The plan isn't just for traditional employees; it could also help gig and unorganized sector workers.
They'd be able to make digital contributions on their own (no employer needed), as long as they follow tax rules.
The scheme aims to offer better returns than fixed deposits, without adding any extra burden on EPFO or the government.