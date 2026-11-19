EPFO is thinking about letting people withdraw their retirement savings in smaller, regular amounts, like monthly or yearly payments, instead of taking it all at once.

This means retirees could keep earning interest on what's left in their account.

The idea is up for discussion with the central board, led by Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and could help 6.3 lakh (about 630,000) potential beneficiaries in the initial phase.