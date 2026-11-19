EPFO considers systematic withdrawal plan for periodic provident fund payouts
EPFO is thinking about letting retirees take out their provident fund (PF) money in smaller chunks instead of a single lump sum.
With the new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), retirees could pick monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly payouts: basically, more flexibility and a steady income after retirement.
Digital EPF top-ups without employer match
The plan also suggests that retirees could add money directly to their EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) accounts through digital platforms: no employer needed and no matching required.
If someone wants to stop the SWP, they can cash out the rest anytime.
Plus, if a retiree passes away, their spouse or nominee can keep getting the benefits.