EPFO credits 1.44L/cr interest to 35cr members for FY 2025-26
Business
Big news for anyone with a PF account: EPFO has credited ₹1.44 lakh crore in interest to 35 crore members for FY 2025-26, and they wrapped it up by July 15, way faster than previous years, when people waited until September or November.
This speed boost comes from their new centralized database, which brought together data from all over India and made the whole process smoother.
EPFO processes 11L claims worth 3000cr
EPFO's upgraded portal (thanks to the CITES initiative) now automates interest crediting and claim settlements.
After a quick system upgrade in late June, they've already processed 11 lakh claims worth ₹3,000 crore.
Bottom line: payments are faster, more accurate, and members don't have to wait as long for their money.