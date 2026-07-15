EPFO credits 8.25% for 2025-26, over ₹1.44L to nearly 34cr

Want to see your updated EPF balance? Just log in with your UAN on the EPFO Member Passbook portal, UMANG app, or EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.

Make sure your mobile number is Aadhaar-linked for verification.

If you notice any delays or glitches, it's because EPFO has shifted to a new digital database (CITES project), but interest will still be credited in full without loss, as per EPF rules.