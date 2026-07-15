EPFO credits 8.25% for 2025-26, over ₹1.44L to nearly 34cr
Business
Good news for EPF members: EPFO has begun crediting 8.25% annual interest for the 2025-26 financial year.
That's over ₹1.44 lakh going out to nearly 34 crore accounts, with updated balances expected to show up from July 15, 2026, according to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Check EPF balance via UAN login
Want to see your updated EPF balance? Just log in with your UAN on the EPFO Member Passbook portal, UMANG app, or EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.
Make sure your mobile number is Aadhaar-linked for verification.
If you notice any delays or glitches, it's because EPFO has shifted to a new digital database (CITES project), but interest will still be credited in full without loss, as per EPF rules.