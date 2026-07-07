EPFO credits 8.25% interest on provident fund for FY26 unchanged
Business
Good news for salaried folks: EPFO is now crediting an 8.25% interest rate on your provident fund deposits for FY26, same as the last two years.
This move benefits about 80 million people, making it a steady run for your savings.
EPFO upgrades tech, UAN via UMANG
EPFO has upgraded its technology to speed up interest credits, so you should see fewer delays in your account updates.
Also, setting up or activating your Universal Account Number (UAN) now happens through the UMANG app and requires Aadhaar face authentication.
One more thing: if you make extra voluntary PF contributions above the usual limit, employers don't have to match those amounts, so check what works best for you!