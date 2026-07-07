EPFO credits 8.25% interest on provident fund for FY26 unchanged

EPFO upgrades tech, UAN via UMANG

EPFO has upgraded its technology to speed up interest credits, so you should see fewer delays in your account updates.

Also, setting up or activating your Universal Account Number (UAN) now happens through the UMANG app and requires Aadhaar face authentication.

One more thing: if you make extra voluntary PF contributions above the usual limit, employers don't have to match those amounts, so check what works best for you!