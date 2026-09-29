EPFO guarantees you interest even if employer deposits are late
Business
Noticed your EPF contributions missing from your passbook?
No worries, the EPFO guarantees you'll still get your interest, even if your employer deposits late.
Employers are supposed to pay up within 15 days after each month, but if they slip up, it's on them, not you.
EPFO can penalize employers for delays
The EPFO can penalize employers for delays, so it pays to check your passbook regularly.
If your salary slip shows deductions but they aren't in the passbook, keep those slips and bank statements handy as proof.
If things don't get sorted after talking to your employer, you can file a complaint against EPFO using these documents.
Plus, incomplete employer payments won't block any eligible claims.