When will EPFO's 8.25% interest reflect in your account?
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced an interest rate of 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26. The decision was taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2026, but the actual crediting process is yet to be completed. The delay is due to a multi-step process that includes government approval and account reconciliation before the interest can be credited to subscribers' accounts.
Verification methods
How to check if interest has been credited
Once credited, the EPF interest will reflect in your EPF balance and passbook. There are several ways to verify if the interest has been credited for a fiscal year. Members can check their balance via the UMANG app, the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal, by giving a missed call on 9966044425 (for UAN-linked mobile numbers), or by sending an SMS to 7738299899 with "UAN EPFOHO ENG."
Tech upgrade
EPFO 3.0 upgrade
The EPFO 3.0 is a digital modernization initiative aimed at simplifying PF services and reducing processing delays. The proposed upgrade will let employees withdraw or transfer provident fund money instantly through digital channels, removing the need for physical paperwork and lengthy verification processes. With this system, members can check their eligible balance on the UMANG app, generate QR code to transfer EPF money directly to their bank accounts securely, and withdraw funds instantly through UPI-enabled ATM or direct UPI transfer.