EPFO has announced 8.25% interest for FY26

When will EPFO's 8.25% interest reflect in your account?

By Akash Pandey 05:05 pm Jun 06, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced an interest rate of 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26. The decision was taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2026, but the actual crediting process is yet to be completed. The delay is due to a multi-step process that includes government approval and account reconciliation before the interest can be credited to subscribers' accounts.