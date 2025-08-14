EPFO eases Aadhaar-UAN linking and correction process for members

The Employee' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has simplified the process of linking Aadhaar with Universal Account Number (UAN) and correcting any discrepancies between the two. The retirement fund body recently announced this in a circular. The new measures are aimed at making the Aadhaar-UAN linking and correction process faster and more efficient for members.

Enhanced process Enhanced JD functionality for Aadhaar-UAN linking The EPFO has enhanced the existing joint declaration (JD) feature for members who haven't seeded/verified their Aadhaar or need to correct it in their UAN. If there's a mismatch in name, gender, or date of birth between UAN and Aadhaar, employers can now request rectification through this simplified JD functionality. This is part of EPFO's efforts to make the process more user-friendly and efficient.

Direct seeding Direct seeding for UAN and Aadhaar matches The circular also states that if the name, gender, and date of birth in UAN match exactly with those in Aadhaar, members can approach their employer for direct seeding. The employer can do this through the KYC functionality available on the employer portal without needing separate approval from EPFO. This is a major step toward simplifying the process of linking Aadhaar and UAN.

Correction process Correcting wrongly linked Aadhaar numbers The EPFO has also simplified the process for correcting Aadhaar details linked with UAN. If a wrong Aadhaar has been linked by mistake, employers can now enter the correct one in the online JD functionality and forward it to the concerned regional office for approval. This is part of EPFO's efforts to make the process more efficient and user-friendly for members.