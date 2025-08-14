SBI launches ₹4L collateral-free loan scheme for Agniveers

Flexible terms

Loan repayment period in line with Agnipath scheme duration

The repayment period for these loans will be in line with the duration of the Agnipath scheme. This is aimed at providing maximum flexibility and convenience to those transitioning from military service back to civilian life. In addition to this special loan scheme, SBI is also offering a flat interest rate of 10.5% on personal loans for all defense personnel until September 30, 2025.