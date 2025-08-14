Soon, you'll be able to update Aadhaar via new app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is working on a new mobile app called "e-Aadhaar." The app will let users update important details like name, address, date of birth, and phone number from their smartphones . The revamped Aadhaar app will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said that out of 1 lakh Aadhaar authentication devices in use, nearly 2,000 have been upgraded for the upcoming system.

Verification made easy Digital verification for various services The new Aadhaar app will let users verify their identity at retail stores, hotels, and while traveling. This means you won't have to carry a physical Aadhaar card or show photocopies for hotel check-ins, travel, or shopping anymore. On April 8, 2025, the Union Minister unveiled the beta version of this redesigned mobile application in collaboration with UIDAI.

Enhanced security Quick and easy Aadhaar verification The updated app comes with a bunch of new features and improved security. It lets users verify and share their Aadhaar details digitally while keeping personal information secure. With this upgrade, Aadhaar verification will be as quick and easy as a UPI transaction. UIDAI sources say the new app could greatly reduce the need to visit Aadhaar enrollment centers for routine updates.