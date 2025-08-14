Soon, you'll be able to update Aadhaar via new app
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is working on a new mobile app called "e-Aadhaar." The app will let users update important details like name, address, date of birth, and phone number from their smartphones. The revamped Aadhaar app will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said that out of 1 lakh Aadhaar authentication devices in use, nearly 2,000 have been upgraded for the upcoming system.
Verification made easy
Digital verification for various services
The new Aadhaar app will let users verify their identity at retail stores, hotels, and while traveling. This means you won't have to carry a physical Aadhaar card or show photocopies for hotel check-ins, travel, or shopping anymore. On April 8, 2025, the Union Minister unveiled the beta version of this redesigned mobile application in collaboration with UIDAI.
Enhanced security
Quick and easy Aadhaar verification
The updated app comes with a bunch of new features and improved security. It lets users verify and share their Aadhaar details digitally while keeping personal information secure. With this upgrade, Aadhaar verification will be as quick and easy as a UPI transaction. UIDAI sources say the new app could greatly reduce the need to visit Aadhaar enrollment centers for routine updates.
Data sourcing
Integration with government databases
UIDAI also plans to source user data directly from verified government databases. This will include documents like birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licenses, ration cards under the PDS scheme, and MNREGA records. Electricity bill details could also be included for seamless address verification. The new app promises a more convenient way of managing Aadhaar details without the hassle of visiting physical centers or dealing with paperwork.