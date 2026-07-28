EPFO launches Aadhaar login portal to transfer old PF balances
Business
EPFO just rolled out a new digital portal that lets you track and move your old provident fund (PF) balances from inactive accounts, all using your Aadhaar for quick login.
Announced on July 27, this tool is designed to help you pull funds from previous jobs into your current Universal Account Number (UAN), or even settle them directly.
EPFO portal requires old account details
No more paperwork headaches: the portal handles fund transfers and settlements online, and the portal is expected to allow digital submission of joint declarations for KYC updates, subject to verification.
Just note: if you don't remember your old account info, the tool won't be able to fetch it for you.