EPFO launches CITES, services offline June 26 to July 1
Business
EPFO is rolling out a new Centralized IT-Enabled System (CITES) to make your provident fund services smoother and more transparent.
Heads up: services like claim submissions and passbook downloads will be offline from June 26 to July 1 while they upgrade their systems.
CITES centralizes EPFO accounts nationwide
CITES brings all EPFO data into one national database, so you can access your PF account from any office, anywhere in India: no more regional hassles.
With the new digital platform, you can check balances, track claims, update KYC details, and handle transfers online using your UAN.
EPFO says this is just the start: they're planning to add features like UPI integration soon for even easier account management.