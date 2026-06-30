EPFO launches CITES, services offline June 26 to July 1

CITES centralizes EPFO accounts nationwide

CITES brings all EPFO data into one national database, so you can access your PF account from any office, anywhere in India: no more regional hassles.

With the new digital platform, you can check balances, track claims, update KYC details, and handle transfers online using your UAN.

EPFO says this is just the start: they're planning to add features like UPI integration soon for even easier account management.