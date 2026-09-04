EPFO launches employees' enrolment campaign 2026 with October 31 deadline
The EPFO just rolled out the Employees's Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026, a one-time window for salaried individuals who were eligible for EPF coverage but remained outside the scheme between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2026 and who are alive and still employed with the establishment when the employer makes the declaration.
If you're eligible, your employer can get you signed up by October 31, 2026.
Employers must handle declarations and payments
If you were eligible for EPF coverage during April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2026, are alive, and are still working at the same company when the employer makes the declaration, you're in.
Employers need to handle the paperwork and payments, so check with yours soon.
This campaign is all about making sure people don't miss out on EPF, pension, or insurance benefits they deserve.