EPFO launches employees' enrolment campaign 2026 with October 31 deadline

The EPFO just rolled out the Employees's Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026, a one-time window for salaried individuals who were eligible for EPF coverage but remained outside the scheme between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2026 and who are alive and still employed with the establishment when the employer makes the declaration.

If you're eligible, your employer can get you signed up by October 31, 2026.