EPFO introduces 'Passbook Lite' for faster account summaries

Simplified process

Passbook Lite improves operational efficiency

"The reform integrates existing APIs, reduces the load on the standalone Passbook Portal, and improves operational efficiency. For detailed and comprehensive view of passbook, including graphical display, the existing Passbook Portal can still be accessed," Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. The move provides all key services through a single login, making access easier for members while potentially reducing grievances and boosting transparency. Currently, members must log in separately to the passbook portal to view their PF transactions.