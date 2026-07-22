EPFO launches Vishwas 2026 scheme to settle old PF defaults

The scheme covers pretty much all pending cases, even those stuck in court or not officially noticed yet.

Penalty rates are now way lower: from just 0.25% to a maximum of 1% per month, depending on how late the payment is.

Employers can apply online through the EPFO portal, get their recalculated dues by SMS or email, and need to pay up within 15 days using a special Vishwas ID.

Once paid, they'll get a digital certificate that closes out any legal proceedings, making compliance less stressful and more straightforward for everyone involved.