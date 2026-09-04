EPFO launches VISHWAS 2026 to help employers settle PF disputes
Business
EPFO just rolled out VISHWAS 2026, a one-time scheme to help employers finally settle old disputes over delayed Provident Fund (PF) payments.
Announced this week, the scheme is open until December 28, 2026, so there is a clear deadline if anyone wants in.
Penalties start at 0.25% monthly
What makes VISHWAS 2026 stand out? Employers get much lower penalty rates, starting at just 0.25% per month for short delays.
The Bombay and Madras high courts are backing it, urging companies to use this chance to clear up pending cases.
The goal: reduce legal backlogs and make PF compliance a lot smoother for everyone involved.