'VISHWAS': EPFO introduces one-time dispute settlement scheme for employers

The VISHWAS, 2026 scheme is designed to facilitate the amicable settlement of disputes related to damages levied on employers for delayed PF remittances.

It provides a limited-time opportunity for eligible establishments to resolve pending cases by paying damages at concessional rates, subject to prescribed conditions.

The scheme covers a wide range of pending cases, including those where damage orders are under challenge before courts or tribunals and finalized orders where damages have not yet been fully recovered.