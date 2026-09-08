How to correct your job exit date on EPFO portal
What's the story
When you leave a job, your employer is supposed to update your exit date on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal. An incorrect or missing exit date can disrupt the transfer of your old PF account to a new employer and raise questions during background verification by the new company. However, eligible members can now correct this detail through an online facility provided by EPFO.
Conditions
Eligibility criteria for updating exit date
Before updating the exit date, members must meet certain eligibility criteria.
The EPFO allows members to update the date only after two months have passed since leaving their job.
The new date must also fall within the month of last PF contribution made by the previous employer.
To complete OTP-based verification, you need an activated UAN linked to Aadhaar and access to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
Procedure
Steps to mark your exit
To update your job exit date, log in to the official EPFO member portal using your UAN and password.
After logging in, go to the Manage tab on the home page and click on Mark Exit.
Before making any updates, check if a date of exit has already been marked by going to EPFO's service-history section.
Select the appropriate reason for leaving and enter the correct date as per your official employment records and last PF contribution month.
Final steps
What to do if you can't make the correction?
After entering the required details, proceed with Aadhaar-based OTP verification. Once the verification is successful, you can submit the request.
Since this process involves authentication, ensure that your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar and is in your possession at the time.
If you can't make the required correction using this online facility, approach your former employer for help or file a complaint through EPFO's grievance mechanism if they don't respond in due time.