EPFO member portal offline June 26 to 28 for upgrade
Business
Heads up: EPFO's member portal will be down from midnight on June 26 to just before midnight on June 28.
This break is for a big database and software upgrade, so the system can process claims faster and run more smoothly.
Everything should be back online by June 29.
No new PF claims during outage
You won't be able to file new PF withdrawal or transfer claims while the portal's offline, but anything submitted before June 26 stays safe; just expect some delays.
EPFO says this upgrade is key to better and more secure services ahead, and it's sorry for any hassle.
If you need help during the outage, its helpline at 14470 is open for support.