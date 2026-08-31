EPFO notifies 1-time campaign to register workers missing PF coverage
EPFO notified a special one-time campaign to bring workers who missed PF coverage into the social security net.
If you worked between April 2009 and March 2026 but weren't registered for EPF in establishments to which the PF Act applies and were alive and continuing in active employment with the establishment on the date of declaration;
your employer can now sign you up, just make sure it happens by 31 October 2026.
Digital UMANG registration and ECR payments
This move helps more employees get access to important welfare benefits and makes things easier for employers, too.
Registration is all digital: employers use the UMANG app with face authentication to create Universal Account Numbers (UANs) for current staff.
Payments need to be sorted through the ECR platform by the deadline.
Plus, EPFO is making things smoother by waiving the employee's share where it was not deducted earlier, subject to the conditions of the Campaign, and running awareness drives so no one misses out.