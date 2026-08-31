EPFO notifies 1-time campaign to register workers missing PF coverage

This move helps more employees get access to important welfare benefits and makes things easier for employers, too.

Registration is all digital: employers use the UMANG app with face authentication to create Universal Account Numbers (UANs) for current staff.

Payments need to be sorted through the ECR platform by the deadline.

Plus, EPFO is making things smoother by waiving the employee's share where it was not deducted earlier, subject to the conditions of the Campaign, and running awareness drives so no one misses out.